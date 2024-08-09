NWS: Confirmed tornado touched down near Marshallton, Delaware

MARSHALLTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado down Thursday night near Marshallton, Delaware.

The strength of the twister is still unknown, but forecasters say it touched down around 7:12 p.m. as storms were sweeping through New Castle County.

"If you have any reports of wind damage or flooding from northern Delaware or Chester County, PA, we certainly appreciate them! " the NWS posted on social media.

No injuries have been reported.

New Castle County police says it is responding to calls for service in the area of Delcastle, Sherwood Park, Kingsmill, Hunters Run and Milltown Rd.

The remnants of Debby will be moving into the region Friday, bringing more heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

