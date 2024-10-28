Nepali Momo Kitchen is Philly's first Nepali restaurant featuring loads of dumplings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nepali Momo Kitchen has more than 45 varieties of momo on the menu, from chicken, shrimp, goat, veggie and cheese to a variety of flavors like tandoori, Jhol (a peanut and sesame soup) and tandoori masala.

The Momo (dumpling), created as early as the 14th century, is a beloved street food in Nepal.

All are handmade onsite and owner Bharat Bist says it's Philadelphia's first restaurant specializing in Nepali food.

Bharat says the jimboo is a restaurant favorite, made with ginger, garlic and vegetables sautéed with dumplings and topped with a spicy tomato sauce, crunchy broken noodles, Himalayan hops and cilantro.

Bharat came to the U.S. with his now wife a decade ago seeking opportunities.

Eight years ago, they opened a restaurant in Voorhees called Mount Masala.

Now, they're bringing the flavors of their homeland to Philadelphia.

There are sauces, both mild and super spicy, for dipping.

For those who are spice averse, the cheese tikka may be your momo of choice.

It's sweet and creamy with what Bharat calls 'no spice level.'

There is a sweet potato and coconut dessert dumpling too, along with mango and lychee lassi, and Himalayan specials like chow mein made with curry masala spices.

Most of the menu items are gluten free.

And if you want vegan, just ask and they can accommodate.

