Nephew of Philly City Commissioner gunned down last May, father speaks about finding his killer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The nephew of a Philadelphia City Commissioner is gunned down in a city park this past spring. Now, the teen's father is coming forward to get answers in his son's murder.

The family of 16-year-old Mujahid Sabir said they last saw the teenager on Thursday evening, May 9th. They reported him missing on Friday, May 10th.

"When Sunday came around and no one heard anything, I got very concerned," said his father Jamal Smith.

On Tuesday they got the devastating call.

"He was in the morgue from Friday until Tuesday. He didn't have any identification on him, and at the time they had him listed as a John Doe in his 20s, when he was only 16," says Smith.

Sabir's body was found on a trail in Cobbs Creek Park in the 6000 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia before 7 a.m. Friday, May 10th.

More than a dozen bullet casings were nearby.

Sabir is the nephew of Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir. His family said robbery may have been a motive.

"What was taken from him was definitely his phone. And according to his mother, he had maybe $200-$300 on him."

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a reward from the city as well as from Sabir's family.

"Anybody, if they know anything, $20,000 reward being offering by the city and there's a $5,000 reward offered by my friends and family," says Smith.

That's a total of up to $25,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I want answers. His mother definitely wants answers, and I think everybody in the family really wants answers because I don't think any parents should have to live through this and go through this," Smith says.