Netflix bringing immersive fan experience to King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Netflix is working on a massive expansion project, and part of that expansion is coming to our area.

The streaming service plans to open a new brick and mortar store in Philadelphia.

The 100,000 square foot location will be housed in the King of Prussia Mall, and will offer fans a full immersive experience.

There will be dancing like on "Bridgerton", the glass bridge challenge based on "Squid Game" and food inspired from some of their other shows.

Netflix House is expected to open in 2025.