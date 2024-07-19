Network issues linked to Microsoft systems causing outages at businesses worldwide

LOS ANGELES -- A software outage linked to Microsoft systems is impacting businesses worldwide Thursday night.

The issue was impacting media organizations, including ABC, as well as banks, airlines and other industries, according to social media reports.

Earlier in the day Frontier Airlines was among carriers experiencing problems, but it wasn't clear if it was the same issue that impacted a wider swath of the business world Thursday night.

The site Downdetector was reporting a spike in outages involving companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and even Ancestry.com.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.