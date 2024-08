New Action News set coming soon as 6abc studio undergoes makeover

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The main Action News studio is getting a makeover!

You may notice a temporary set, different than where we broadcast from every day, as the design team at 6abc is hard at work on the project.

Of course, it will be the same Action News you know and love.

The new set will include the latest state-of-the-art technology for us to have at our fingertips to help better serve you - our community.

Stay tuned, as the debut of our new set will be coming soon!