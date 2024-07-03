New bill aims to make restaurant streeteries permanent across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It looks like streeteries across Pennsylvania are here to stay.

Many restaurants expanded their outdoor dining by adding streeteries during the pandemic.

George Profi, who owns Ambrosia at 24th and Locust streets, says his streetery seats 30 people and it's open year-round, with fans for the heat.

"These are the first reservations where people go in and the last reservation that people ask for," said Profi.

The COVID dining permits were set to expire at the end of this year. Now, streeteries are expected to be permanent thanks to House Bill 829.

"There are some restaurants and taverns that have shut down because of the COVID restrictions, and some are still trying to get back on their feet and the outdoor dining does really help them," said state Senator Lisa M. Boscola (D-Northampton).

Boscola is championing the bill, which allows restaurants in Pennsylvania to expand from 400 to 1,000 square feet. She's also throwing restaurants more lifelines as part of her updates to the state liquor code included in the bill, like a happy hour extension from 14 hours a week to 24.

Alcoholic beverages can be included in a discount combo meal. In all, restaurant owners can now be confident that their streeteries are here to stay.

"The predictability now at the statewide level gives restaurants some certainty as they kind of explore things moving forward," said Zak Pyzik, Senior Director of Public Affairs, Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association (PRLA).

The Senate just approved the bill, so now it's going to go back to the House for another vote.

It's expected to pass the House. It would be implemented within a week or so after the governor signs it.