New Center City cookie shop baking a difference for patients at CHOP through sweet partnership

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is about to get a lot sweeter. Lancaster-based cookie company, Taylor Chip, is officially coming to Center City.

But besides a new location on the 1800 block of Chestnut Street, the businesses is serving up more than just sweets - they're baking a difference for patients at CHOP.

Owners Sara and Doug Taylor gave us a first look inside the new Taylor Chip location. They will continue to ship their signature cookies nationwide, but are also expanding their menu.

To launch, the store's cookie board will have 24 flavors, two layers high.

There will also be 12 ice cream flavors, and some of the flavors will include their signature cookies. Plus, the new location will include a coffee bar opening as early as 7a.m.

Once fully opened, they plan to donate a cookie to CHOP for every cookie sold on opening day. The plan is to open some time in October.

"The goal is to get thousands of cookies into CHOP's hands and out to the babies that are there. Because they're huge, big enough to share and we want those hard time to feel a little less hard," said Doug.

For more information visit: TaylorChip.com.