New Marlee Matlin documentary gives unique take on storytelling 

Trailblazer, advocate, icon. Marlee Matlin's life and career is the focus of a new documentary. "Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" is in theaters June 20.

She's the first Deaf actor to win an Academy Award and she's been captivating audiences ever since. Now Marlee Matlin's life and career is the subject of a documentary called "Marlee Matlin: Not Alone anymore."

The documentary opened this year's Sundance Film Festival to a packed house. On The Red Carpet was at the screening, where Matlin said (through her longtime interpreter) that she was looking for the reaction from one particular section of that audience.

"I am excited for my four kids to see the film today because they only know me as mom. A mom who has to go to work. I'm curious to see what their reaction is," she said.

"Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" takes viewers through Matlin's Hollywood career, where she wowed audiences and won an Oscar for her role in "Children of A Lesser God" in 1987. She also had iconic performances in "CODA" (which won the Oscar in 2022 for Best Picture) and in TV shows like "The West Wing." Over the years, she's been a staunch activist and advocate for more inclusion and accessibility in Hollywood for Deaf actors.

Director Shoshannah Stern, who is also Deaf, took a different approach to making this film. During her filmed interview with Matlin, which is the centerpiece for the film, the two are seated and speaking through ASL with no voiceover and only using captions.

Stern said this film will leave audiences with a better idea of just who Matlin is and what she's fought for.

"I hope that people learn something about how layered and complex Marlee's life has been and I hope they learn about the frame that the world places on people and I hope that we can collectively share that weight together because no one should have to carry that weight alone," Stern said through her interpreter.

"Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" is in theaters June 20.

