New images released of suspect in subway platform shooting at SEPTA station in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new images of the suspect wanted for shooting a 17-year-old girl on a SEPTA subway platform.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the northbound Broad Street Line Cecil B. Moore station in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the girl was shot after an argument between the suspect and another teenage boy.

IMAGE: Police are searching for this suspect, who is wanted in connection with the shooting at a SEPTA station on June 24, 2025.

The victim was in stable condition at last check.

Police believe the suspect is between 15 and 17 years old.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

