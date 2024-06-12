New Jersey, Delaware set to receive millions of dollars in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit settlement

New Jersey is set to receive more than $30 million as part of a nationwide lawsuit settlement over the marketing of baby powder.

Delaware will receive about $5 million.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $700 million to settle an investigation by 42 states into its marketing of baby powder and other talc-based products.

The states allege that for decades, Johnson & Johnson deceptively marketed the products to women and teenage girls as safe, pure, and gentle for daily use, including around the genital area.

Despite this, studies showed that the company's baby powder and some other products were sometimes tainted with carcinogenic asbestos.

This means women who used talc-based powders in the genital area had an increased risk of ovarian cancer, authorities say.

The lawsuit states that as far back as the 1950s, Johnson & Johnson was aware of the potential for asbestos in its products.

Pennsylvania was not involved in the lawsuit.

In addition to the payouts, Johnson & Johnson agreed to stop producing and selling the products in the U.S.