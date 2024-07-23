Another South Jersey drowning prompts warning from officials

South Jersey officials warning about swimming dangers after another drowning

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are warning about the dangers of swimming in unguarded waters after another person drowned in South Jersey.

The most recent incident happened at Sunset Lake in Bridgeton.

Officials say a 31-year-old man went to the lake with friends Sunday evening after lifeguards had left for the day.

His friends called for help around 6:45 p.m. after they could not find him.

The man's body was located by dive teams less than two hours later.

Local authorities say this incident highlights the risk people take when they enter the water after hours.

Last week, a man died after rescuing children who were swimming in a prohibited area at Weymouth Furnace Park in Hamilton Township.

Another man died Saturday while swimming at Lake Garrison in Gloucester County.