Man hospitalized after rescuing 2 children from Great Egg Harbor River at Atlantic County park

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital after rescuing two children from the Great Egg Harbor River at a park in South Jersey on Wednesday.

It happened at Weymouth County Park in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County.

Authorities say two children went swimming there, which is prohibited.

The children started to experience some difficulty in the water, investigators say. That's when a man reportedly went in to help them.

The man was able to retrieve the children from the water and safely get them to shore, according to police.

However, the man reportedly went under the water. He was rescued by authorities and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The park is now closed, authorities say. An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

No further information has been released.