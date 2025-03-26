Investigators find 'no credible threat' in Berlin Township attempted child abduction case

BERLIN, TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials now say they have found "no credible threat" in the investigation of an alleged attempted child abduction last week in Berlin Township, New Jersey, Camden County Prosecutor's Office and the Berlin Township Police Department announced on Wednesday.

"After a week-long investigation, there is insufficient evidence to corroborate that an attempted child abduction occurred in the area of Washington and Grove Avenues in Berlin Township on the morning of March 19, 2025," officials said in a release.

Police responded to John F. Kennedy Elementary School in the 200 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue last Wednesday after a report of an attempted child abduction. The child allegedly told police she was nearly abducted while walking to school around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Washington and Grove avenues.

The 8-year-old girl claimed that an unknown man approached her from behind and tried to abduct her, but said she was able to fight the suspect off before claiming he ran away.

"We will continue to take our duty to protect children seriously and to thoroughly investigate threats to their wellbeing across Camden County," Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective William DeFoney of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 952-7460 and Detective Sergeant Colin Kelbaugh of the Berlin Township Police Department at 856-767-5878, ext. 668. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.