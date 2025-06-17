New Jersey launches water safety program to cut down on drownings, especially among kids

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey is launching a new initiative to cut down on drownings, especially among young children.

The New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance unveiled the New Jersey Water Safety Strategy on Tuesday at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Camden.

It was designed with input from more than 200 stakeholders statewide.

The plan encourages collaboration among local communities, government agencies and organizations on ways to improve safety in and around the water.

Speakers included family members who lost loved ones to drowning.

"To know that there are others who have the same desire to prevent drownings all over New Jersey, an all over the world, is extremely important to me," said Curlie Jackson, who lost her grandson in a drowning.

New Jersey is the third state behind California and Hawaii to launch a state-specific water safety plan.

