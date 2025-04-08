NJ movie theater bans unaccompanied minors from 'A Minecraft Movie' showings

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. -- A New Jersey movie theater is banning unaccompanied minors from showings of the new "A Minecraft Movie."

Township Theatre, located in Washington Township, Bergen County, says a large group of unsupervised boys were being disruptive during a screening last week.

The theater said the group of kids engaged in unacceptable behavior, including vandalism.

The theater added it received multiple complaints from moviegoers who were trying to enjoy the film with their families.

Minors will now have to come with a parent or responsible adult if they want to watch the movie.