NJ woman awarded $8M judgement against man accused stealing, posting her nude photos online

Tyler Jones had previously been convicted of recording college students inside bathrooms a decade earlier

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 12:06PM
A federal judge awarded a Gloucester County woman an $8M judgement against a man accused stealing nude photos of her and posting them online.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal judge awarded a Gloucester County woman an $8 million judgment against a Philadelphia man accused of stealing nude photos of her and posting them online.

In the civil lawsuit, the woman identified only as J.D. said 33-year-old Tyler Jones caused her emotional distress.

Jones had previously been convicted of recording college students inside bathrooms a decade earlier.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday charged Jones last week in an unrelated case for stealing images of five women and posting them online.

A judge set bail in that case at $350,000.

