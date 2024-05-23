New pro-Palestinian encampment pops up in Clark Park in Southwest Philadelphia

Chopper 6 was above Clark Park in the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue Thursday, where several tents and signs could be seen.

Chopper 6 was above Clark Park in the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue Thursday, where several tents and signs could be seen.

Chopper 6 was above Clark Park in the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue Thursday, where several tents and signs could be seen.

Chopper 6 was above Clark Park in the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue Thursday, where several tents and signs could be seen.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another pro-Palestinian encampment appears to have formed in Southwest Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was above Clark Park in the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue Wednesday, where several tents and signs could be seen.

This is the first encampment on city property.

Early Thursday morning, police gave pro-Palestinian protesters at an encampment on Drexel University's campus a warning to disband, which immediately cleared out without incident.

Philadelphia police give update on clearing of Drexel encampment

The latest encampment also comes roughly a week after police cleared out a weeks-long Gaza Solidarity encampment that was at the University of Pennsylvania. Since then, other demonstrations on and near the Ivy League campus were held and led to several arrests.

"Philadelphia is the birthplace of liberty and we absolutely stand to protect people's First Amendment rights. At the same time, we also have to enforce our laws," said Sergeant Eric Gripp, with the Philadelphia Police Department. "As far as erecting tents elsewhere in the city, it is against the law."

Action News has reached out to city officials about the Clark Park encampment but have not yet heard back.