New record set during 2024 Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Musikfest 2024 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania was a record-breaker.

Organizers say more than 54,000 people turned out for the headliners on the Wind Creek Steel Stage.

That is up eight percent from the previous record set in 2011.

More than 1 million people attended Musikfest over its nine days, down a few hundred thousand from last year.

