New surveillance video shows moments before shooting that killed rapper in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video showing the moments before a shooting that left a popular rapper dead in the city's Olney section last week.
It happened on the 5500 block of N. 6th Street just after 3:30 p.m. on August 23.
Video shows a white Hyundai Santa Fe pulling up alongside an SUV and opening fire.
The shooting left 25-year-old Abdul Vicks, also known as 'Yung Dul,' dead.
According to police, Vicks was affiliated with a gang known as YBC, or Young Bag Chasers.
So far, no arrests have been made. However, police say they are holding the Hyundai in connection with the incident.