New travel requirements to the UK and Europe

Attention travelers: there are new requirements if you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom, and eventually to Europe. You'll have to apply for authorization.

The UK travel requirement is already in effect as of January 8. Travelers from the United States and many other countries need what's called an ETA to go to the United Kingdom. ETA stands for Electronic Travel Authorization.

And later this year, if you want to go to 30 European countries, you'll have to apply for the new ETIAS, which stands for European Travel Information and Authorization System.

"Traveling is a mindset. It's a curiosity about the world," said Consumer Reports travel expert and author Rick Steves.

For Steves, traveling is about stepping outside your comfort zone.

"Learning new things, connecting with people," he said.

If you're visiting the UK for six months or less, or if you even have just a few hours of layover through the United Kingdom, you must have an ETA. An ETA is a travel visa waiver attached to your passport and even children and babies must have it.

You need to apply online or through an app before arriving. It will take about 10 minutes to apply and cost you a little more than $12. You should get a decision within three business days. If approved, the ETA is good for two years.

And before you even book your next trip to the UK or elsewhere, make sure to check your passport.

"Some countries won't let you in if your passport expires within six months of your travel dates. Some airlines might not even let you board the plane if you don't meet this rule," said Lisa Gill of Consumer Reports.

You can renew your passport online if you meet the requirements, including:

The passport you are renewing is or was valid for 10 years, and you are age 25 or older.

The passport you are renewing is either expiring within one year or has expired less than five years ago.

You are not changing your name, gender, date of birth, or place of birth.

You are not traveling for at least 6 weeks from the date you will submit your application.

You have your passport with you, and it is not damaged or mutilated, and you have not reported it as lost or stolen.

You can have someone take your photo and upload it, just be sure to follow the instructions carefully to avoid delays. And no selfies.

But if this is your first time applying for a passport, you will need to submit your application in person at a passport acceptance facility, like a post office.

"While on the State Department's website, look for travel advisories or alerts. It's a great way to stay informed about potential safety risks at your destination," said Gill.

And don't forget to check if your travel location requires a visa or again, an ETA or ETIAS.

Also, be aware that some medications that are legal in the U.S. may be illegal in other countries so review regulations and required documentation with your destination's embassy ahead of your trip.

Many countries, including the U.S., have similar visa waiver programs like the ETA to beef up security.

And remember the ETIAS, which is the new travel document required to enter 30 European countries, including France and Italy, will be required later this year.

Resources:

To renew your passport online

Do It Yourself Travel Planning

U.S. Department of State Travel Safety