New Year's Pajama Brunch kicks off 2025 in style at White Dog Cafe

For over 30 years, families have dressed in their finest sleepwear at the annual New Year's Pajama Brunch at White Dog Cafe.

For over 30 years, families have dressed in their finest sleepwear at the annual New Year's Pajama Brunch at White Dog Cafe.

For over 30 years, families have dressed in their finest sleepwear at the annual New Year's Pajama Brunch at White Dog Cafe.

For over 30 years, families have dressed in their finest sleepwear at the annual New Year's Pajama Brunch at White Dog Cafe.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For over 30 years, families have dressed in their finest sleepwear at the annual New Year's Pajama Brunch at White Dog Cafe.

The restaurant has five locations ranging from University City, Wayne, Haverford, Glen Mills, and Chester Springs.

The restaurant champions local produce and hosts a benefit each summer for Alpha Bravo Canine, which pairs veterans with service dogs.

Watch the video above to catch a glimpse of the annual festivities of the New Year's Pajama Brunch.

RELATED: Thrift shop helps women make a change with the Junior League of Philadelphia