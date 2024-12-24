Thrift shop helps women make a change with the Junior League of Philadelphia

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shoppers can help hard-working women make a change in their community when they visit the Junior League of Philadelphia's thrift shop.

The store on Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore funnels funds back to the Junior League of Philadelphia, an organization that dates back to 1912.

Over the past century-plus, the women of the league have aided in areas such as women's suffrage, employment opportunities, and currently, feeding families with both food and education.

To learn their hours of operation or how to get involved, visit their website.

