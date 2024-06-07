NYPD officer arrested after apparent road rage shooting in Camden County, New Jersey

The officer is accused shooting someone while he was off-duty during a road rage incident in Camden County.

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An officer with the New York City Police Department is facing charges after an apparent road rage shooting in Camden County, New Jersey, authorities said.

The officer is believed to have used his service weapon in the shooting, which occurred while he was off duty.

Hieu Tran, 27, of Yonkers, was charged on Thursday with first-degree attempted murder for the shooting of a 30-year-old Voorhees Township man, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

It happened around 11:13 p.m. on May 17 at Route 73 and Cooper Road in Voorhees Twp.

Officers responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash and found one of the drivers suffering from a gunshot wound.

That driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was still receiving treatment as of Friday.

During the investigation by Voorhees Township Police, detectives utilized surveillance video, cell phone records, and ballistics evidence to identify Tran as the individual responsible for shooting the victim during an apparent road rage incident.

Ballistics evidence collected from the scene was ultimately linked to Tran's department-issued firearm, police said.

Tran was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is being held in New York City pending extradition to New Jersey.