New York International Auto Show kicks off at Jacob Javits Center

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Calling all car enthusiasts: prepare to get in the fast lane at the New York International Auto Show.

Festivities for the show's 125th anniversary kicked off at the Jacob Javits Center Friday morning, as crowds of people lined up to see some of the hottest cars made as early as 1909 on display.

This year, the emphasis on electrification is even more profound as the event will feature four new electric vehicle test tracks.

Attendees will be able to take test rides in some of the most impressive cars like the brand new electric Cadillac Escalade IQ.

Tickets are available for purchase online or in person for just $22 for adults and $8 for kids.

WATCH | Eyewitness News reporter test drives all-electric car at NY International Auto Show

Janice Yu gets into the fast lane, taking the all-electric Dodge Daytona for a test drive at the NY International Auto Show.

The event will run through April 27 for the general public.

Meanwhile, New York City is working to overhaul its fleet of cars with electric vehicles as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint.

The city announced that it is finalizing the purchase of 16 new Ford Mach-E's for the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. The agency's fleet of cars will be 45 percent electric by June.

The TLC looks to have a full fleet of electric cars by 2027.

"Beyond today's announcement, we're always looking for ways to innovate and invest in the city'sd decarbonization goals and we have been making great strides on that front," Louis Molina, DCAS Commissioner, said.

For those who are unable to make it to the car show in person, tune into Eyewitness News' Inside the Fast Lane' on Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Meteorologists Lee Goldberg and Brittney Bell, along with sports anchor Ryan Field will be giving viewers a grand tour.

