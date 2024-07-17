NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis traumatized after incident on California-bound flight

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and his family continue to process an unfortunate incident aboard a United Airlines flight from Denver to Orange County, California over the weekend.

The two-time Super Bowl champion posted on his Instagram stating he's still in shock over what took place on Saturday.

Davis described one of his sons requesting a cup of ice during the beverage service.

He said the male flight attendant either didn't hear or ignored the request.

Davis wrote, "I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son. His response and the events that followed should stun all of us."

Davis said the flight attendant shouted "don't hit me."

The confused former NFL player said he didn't interact with the employee for the rest of the flight but called him incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations.

When the plane landed at John Wayne Airport, Davis said six FBI and law enforcement officials boarded the aircraft, handcuffed him and escorted him off while multiple passengers recorded him

"I was - and remain - humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry," Davis said.

The FBI didn't provide details but acknowledged responding to the flight.

An FBI spokesperson said, "One individual was detained for questioning, was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels."

Davis said the agents determined the flight attendant was wrong in his accusations and apologized.

He wrote, "The traumatizing experience of my two sons, my daughter, and my wife watching me being placed in handcuffs - without due process or any explanation - cannot be undone."

In a statement United Airlines stated: "This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis's team to apologize. We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter."

Davis said this incident has forced him to have hard conversations with his family.

He's demanding a thorough investigation by the airline for the harm that it has caused him and his family.