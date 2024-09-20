NFL, Tioga-Franklin Savings Bank team up to expand league's partnership with minority-owned banks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NFL recently announced its expanding its partnership with community and minority-owned banks, aiming to support economic opportunities in underserved neighborhoods.

Last year, the league secured $78 million dollars in funding from 16 Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), and minority and women-focused lenders.

Now, the NFL has secured an additional $21 million in loans from 10 additional banking partners, totaling $99 million in funding from over two dozen institutions in the last two years.

This year they're teaming up with community bank, Tioga-Franklin Savings Bank. The 151 year old bank is one of few Black-owned and one of the oldest in the state.

It's one of 26 banks now partnering with the NFL.

They're one of the institutions across the country that will benefit from loans. The partnership also allows Tioga-Franklin Savings Bank to be more visible in the community.

The NFL's goal is to eventually expand to other community banks across the country.