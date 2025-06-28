Flyers select Porter Martone with 6th overall pick in NHL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers selected Porter Martone with the 6th overall pick in the NHL Draft on Friday night.

Scouting notes

A big, cerebral forward, Martone is a dual-threat offensive player with ability to score on his own and facilitate. He projects to be a second-line scoring winger who should see top power-play minutes.

His competitive nature will make him an effective agitator as he learns to physically impose himself on opponents. He needs to hone the competitiveness and physicality to increase its effectiveness, but he is exactly the type of player teams covet because of the unique combination of offensive talent and competitive fire.

2025 NHL draft live updates: 7-round, 32-team pick tracker



His unique combination of scoring ability, size and hard skill make him a very attractive prospect. While his most confident projection is as a top-six forward, Martone has a legitimate chance to become a top-line winger if his skating improves.

How he fits

The Flyers got a lot bigger and better with Porter Martone. The smartest player in the draft, Martone is a dual-threat offensive player with excellent playmaking and shooting ability. There is an aura of competitiveness and physicality that will develop and will undoubtedly make him a fan favorite in Philly.

Martone projects to be a scoring winger who will be tough to handle as he develops his power forward game. The Flyers have some elite young players, and Martone has a big frame with elite talent, and can create offense and make special plays happen. He needs a year or two to improve his skating to fully unlock his potential as a top-six scorer, but Rick Tocchet is going to love this player.

ESPN contributed to this report.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.