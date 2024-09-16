Foles led Philadelphia to its only Super Bowl win during his 11-year NFL career.

Nick Foles to retire as an Eagle; press conference to be held before Monday Night Football

The Birds are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. You can watch the teams face off at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nick Foles will officially retire as an Eagle before tonight's Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Philadelphia.

Foles, who led Philadelphia to its only Super Bowl win during his 11-year NFL career, will be honored before the game.

A press conference is also scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

"Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO.

Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Foles became the starter late in the 2017 season after Carson Wentz was injured, and led the way to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Foles called the now-iconic "Philly Special" with 38 seconds remaining in the first half of the game.

The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-goal from the Patriots one-yard line. After motioning to the right side of the offensive line in shotgun formation, Foles ran to the corner of the end zone and caught a wide-open pass from tight end Trey Burton, giving the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

A statue of former head coach Doug Pederson and Foles discussing the famous trick play now sits outside Lincoln Financial Field.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle," said Foles earlier this year. "The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey. Thank you, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me a part of your family forever. Your love and support have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!"

In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talks to Nick Foles about the Philly Special trick play during Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Foles was drafted by Philadelphia in the third round (88th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona.

He had two stints in Philadelphia: 2012 to 2014 and 2017 to 2018.

Foles finished his Eagles career with 8,703 passing yards (10th all-time) and 58 touchdowns (ninth all-time) in 40 games.

