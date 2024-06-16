NJ best friends inspired by their fathers continue academic journey together at West Point

These graduates of Rancocas Valley High School are childhood best friends ready to continue their next chapter together at West Point.

These graduates of Rancocas Valley High School are childhood best friends ready to continue their next chapter together at West Point.

These graduates of Rancocas Valley High School are childhood best friends ready to continue their next chapter together at West Point.

These graduates of Rancocas Valley High School are childhood best friends ready to continue their next chapter together at West Point.

MT. HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- These recent high school graduates are heading to West Point, inspired to join the military by their respective fathers who served the country.

Sean Powell and David Wiser are childhood best friends preparing for their next chapter together.

"Seeing that most of my friends are going to far away places, it's really nice to know that my best friend for a long, long time will be at West Point with me," said Wiser of Lumberton, New Jersey.

The friends excelled in the Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program held at Rancocas Valley High School.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out the Rancocas Valley High School website.