NJ girl with cerebral palsy puts faith in herself to publish her own book

Faith Johnson is a recently published author and high school graduate, and did it all despite great challenges living with cerebral palsy.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When it comes to achieving your dreams, this South Jersey girl shows us all you need is a little bit of "faith" in yourself.

Faith Johnson lives with cerebral palsy, but she didn't let that stop her from graduating high school and publishing her own novel.

The book shares relatable scenarios for teens and young adults, with a focus on self motivation.

She shared excerpts of her book in a reading at the Cumberland County Library.

For more information, check out the video above.

