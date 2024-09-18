NJ musician has found the key to brightening people's day with songs

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 7:54PM
Jim Gaven is the founder of 'Key of Awesome Music,' and he's striking a chord with people to brighten their days.

MT. HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When it comes to helping people with music, this performer has found the key to doing so.

Jim Gaven is the founder of 'Key of Awesome Music' and he's striking a chord with people to brighten their days.

Whether it's performing for adults with developmental disabilities, or bringing his music to a nursing home, he finds fulfillment in showing everyone that they can be a musician.

One of the places he performs is at the Githens Center.

For more information on Key of Awesome Music, check out their website.

