NJ musician has found the key to brightening people's day with songs

MT. HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When it comes to helping people with music, this performer has found the key to doing so.
Jim Gaven is the founder of 'Key of Awesome Music' and he's striking a chord with people to brighten their days.
Whether it's performing for adults with developmental disabilities, or bringing his music to a nursing home, he finds fulfillment in showing everyone that they can be a musician.
One of the places he performs is at the Githens Center.
For more information on Key of Awesome Music, check out their website.