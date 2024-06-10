NJ pastor becomes teacher through 'Men of Color Hope Achievers' program

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Men of Color Hope Achievers program at Rowan University was funded by a $475,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Education. The partnership, which began in 2022, helps to provide classroom teaching placements to men of color and builds upon the ASPIRE to Teach alternate route program.

MOCHA is already producing success stories like Alberto Jimenez, who was raised by a single mother and initially dropped out of high school. Nevertheless, he eventually pursued a GED, furthered his education, and is now a social studies and civics teacher at Thomas Wallace Middle School in Vineland, New Jersey.

Jimenez was one of the first graduates of the MOCHA program. The cohort enjoyed a ceremony at Rowan University over the weekend.

When he's not teaching, Jimenez is spreading the good news at Well of Hope Fellowship Church in Vineland.

Watch the video above to see what lessons Jimenez is now imparting to students.

To learn more about the MOCHA program at Rowan University, visit their website.

