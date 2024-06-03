Pa. man turns past trauma into passion for 'Healing Hurt People'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Waltkeem Jenkins had been victimized several times during his teen years. Now, he's a mentor for others who've experienced similar trauma.

Jenkins is a senior peer with a program called 'Healing Hurt People,' coordinated through the Drexel University Center for Nonviolence and Social Justice.

The program provides healing services, such as therapy and peer support, to survivors of violence or those who have been impacted by it. Clients can range between the ages of 8 and 35 years old.

