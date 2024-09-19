School threats under investigation in South Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hamilton Township police in Atlantic County are investigating the threatening social media post that caused the closure of Oakcrest High School on Thursday.

At last check, no charges were filed.

In a letter from school officials, they said the school was closed out of concern for the mental health of students and staff, not because they believed anyone was in danger.

"I think they should take every threat as a threat and act accordingly, which is shut the school down. Because you never know," said Jay Rivera, a parent from Eggs Harbor Township.

Parents we spoke with say it's a stressful time to have kids in school as threats continue to pop up in districts throughout South Jersey this school year.

On Thursday morning in Cape May County, Upper Township, schools were told to shelter in place because of a concerning phone call made to Upper Township Elementary, according to New Jersey State Police.

According to the school superintendent, the person who made the phone call was arrested.

On Wednesday, Franklin Township schools were put under security protocols after a threatening TikTok surfaced.

Police say a 10-year-old student from Franklinville was behind the post and charged with causing a false public alarm.

We spoke with a recent high school grad who said threats should be taken seriously.

"I remember being in school and there were kids that were clearly like had some sort of mental health issues that definitely needed to be addressed," said Elle Fell, of Egg Harbor Township, who just graduated from high school.

As school started earlier in September, threats affected districts in Deptford, Woodbury and Washington Township.

We spoke with a former New Jersey teacher about this pattern.

"I think they do have to have consequences for students that are doing this. If they're caught parents have to be brought in. They have to be very proactive," said Diane Malcuit of Ocean City.