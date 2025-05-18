Talks to resume Sunday in effort to resolve NJ Transit strike

More negotiations are planned for Sunday, to help bring an end to the stalemate that brought NJ Transit to a screeching halt.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy calls the strike a "slap in the face to commuters".

Hundreds of thousands of riders are now left scrambling to find alternative ways of getting around.

Talks were held Saturday for about three hours.

Wages remain a key sticking point during the ongoing discussions.

"We want a fair deal that will not break the bank. That is our principle. We are not moving from that, and I hope the union understands that that is where we are and that is where we will be," says Kris Kolluri, NJ Transit President & CEO.

Light rail and buses are still running.

Supplemental bus service will continue Monday.