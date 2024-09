NJ veteran receives life-changing gift from volunteers in return for his years of service

A variety of local organizations all banded together to change the life of a man who gave so much of his to our nation.

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This Ewing Township veteran is receiving something in return for his years of service to our nation.

It's a life-changing installation of a wheelchair ramp outside of his home.

This addition will allow him to experience the great outdoors once again after being unable to leave his house for a year.

It was a collaboration between Seasons Garden Center, Home Depot, and the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club.

