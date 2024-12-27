NJ woman helps grieving parents heal through 'Mending Hearts Ministry'

After she lost her daughter during pregnancy, Amanda Cordero created 'Mending Hearts Ministry' to help parents who have lost children.

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Amanda Cordero turned her own pain into a new purpose to help parents who have lost their children.

In 2013, she delivered her daughter, Alliah Faith Cordero, who had passed away during pregnancy.

Cordero's long journey of grieving took her to The Perfecting Church in Sewell, New Jersey. And within her newfound community, she created 'Mending Hearts Ministry.'

Through the program, parents can join a virtual support group to share stories and tools for the healing process. They also provide a grief course and host an annual in-person conference titled, 'Beauty for Ashes.'

The next Beauty for Ashes will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 9:30am to 4:00pm at The Perfecting Church.

To learn more about Mending Hearts Ministry, visit their website.

