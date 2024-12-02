Pa. mom opens pantry to tell families, 'You Are Worth It'

Adina Rowan Nelson and her late husband, James, opened their doors and their hearts to neighbors through 'You Are Worth It Community Outreach.'

Adina Rowan Nelson and her late husband, James, opened their doors and their hearts to neighbors through 'You Are Worth It Community Outreach.'

Adina Rowan Nelson and her late husband, James, opened their doors and their hearts to neighbors through 'You Are Worth It Community Outreach.'

Adina Rowan Nelson and her late husband, James, opened their doors and their hearts to neighbors through 'You Are Worth It Community Outreach.'

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Between sports, school, and more, Adina Rowan Nelson and her kids still find time to help families in need acquire essentials at their food and clothing pantry.

'You Are Worth It Community Outreach' (YAWI) is located at Spring City Regeneration Church and is currently open every other Tuesday, resuming the week of December 9.

This was a passion project for Adina and her husband, James, who sadly passed away last year. She and the kids, along with dedicated volunteers, keep the mission going in his honor.

The pantry relies on community donations from individuals and organizations such as Wawa, GIANT, Pennhurst Asylum, Rowan Enterprise, local schools, and more.

Right now, YAWI is collecting donations for a christmas project and has a wishlist posted on their website.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit their Facebook page.

RELATED: Drummers with Attitude to perform in memory of 12-year-old student