No final decision made on fate of 2 Delaware County hospitals, Crozer Health says

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crozer Health says no final decision has been made about the fate of two hospitals in Delaware County, despite indications that the company is planning to shut them down.

In a statement Friday, Crozer Health said that all locations remain open and no final decisions have been made in regards to closing facilities or winding down operations.

However, employees, patients and the community remain in limbo.

"Everybody is up in the air, unsure about what's happening," said Rex Haye, an employee of Crozer Chester.

Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns Crozer Health, told a bankruptcy judge on Thursday that they only have enough money to keep the hospitals open through March 14.

The California-based for-profit owner of the health system filed for bankruptcy protection in January.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General sued the company, citing the company's mismanagement and neglect of Crozer Health.

Twenty million dollars from the county and state controlled by an outside consultant has kept the facilities open.

On Thursday, officials called the potential closure a crisis that endangers emergency services along the I-95 corridor. Lawmakers joined employees and patients in a rally.

Governor Josh Shapiro also weighed in:

"We also need our healthcare institutions in the Philadelphia area to step up and do more," said Shapiro on Thursday during an unrelated event at Temple University.

"Penn has to do more, Main Line [ Health ] has to do more. They're going to have to shoulder the burden of where those patients go if Prospect does in fact shut down Crozer," Shapiro said.

Shelly Buck is the president of Riddle Hospital, within Main Line Health's system. The hospital is located just five miles from Crozer Chester.

Buck says they've been in preparations since the announcement of potential closures.

"We do stand ready and are prepared for the increased volume that would come in through our doors," Buck said.

"We've been working very closely with our medical staff to prepare them, ensuring that not only the spaces but we have the equipment, the supplies," said Buck.

Penn Medicine released a statement saying, quote :

"Penn Medicine's doors are always open to patients in need. Along with our healthcare colleagues across the region, we will work to ensure smooth transitions in care for all patients who may be impacted by this potential closure."

According to Attorney General Dave Sunday, the next action is a meeting on Sunday in Harrisburg ordered by the judge, calling all parties to the table to explore all options.

A hearing on the proposed closure is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Dallas.