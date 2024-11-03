2 men arrested after shooting leads to barricade situation in Strawberry Mansion

After a short standoff, officials were able to arrest the suspects.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in custody after a shooting led to a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
It started along the 2400 block of West Oakdale Street just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police were called to the scene, where they found a man shot in the shoulder.
That victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is expected to be okay.
During that investigation, officials learned the suspects had barricaded themselves inside a home on the 2600 block of North 23rd Street.
After a short standoff, officials were able to arrest the suspects.
Charges have not yet been filed.