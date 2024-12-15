The man who died was found inside a car with an unregistered temporary tag.

Suspects sought for shooting that left 1 man dead, another injured in Mantua

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man has died, and another man is injured, following a shooting in the Mantua section of the city.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of North 32nd Street.

The man who died was found inside a car with an unregistered temporary tag.

The second victim was shot in the leg while walking outside his home.

He's believed to be an innocent bystander.

Police say they are searching for at least two gunmen.