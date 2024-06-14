ATV rider dies in collision with car in North Philadelphia

Chopper 6 over deadly crash involving ATV rider in Philadelphia on June 13, 2024.

Chopper 6 over deadly crash involving ATV rider in Philadelphia on June 13, 2024.

Chopper 6 over deadly crash involving ATV rider in Philadelphia on June 13, 2024.

Chopper 6 over deadly crash involving ATV rider in Philadelphia on June 13, 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an ATV rider was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. at Broad and Westmoreland streets in North Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 35-year-old man on an ATV was driving at a high rate of speed when he collided with a Subaru being driven by a 65-year-old woman.

The ATV rider was rushed to Temple University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police provide update after ATV rider killed in North Philly on June 13, 2024.

Small said as video shows two other ATV riders doing "wheelies" before the crash occurred.

"We're getting information from those cameras that the other two quads were driving recklessly, they were actually doing wheelies," said Small. "The 35-year-old who struck the Subaru was not doing a wheelie, however, the three were together."

After the collision, police say several additional ATV and dirt bike riders showed up at the scene and started circling the 65-year-old driver before officers arrived.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.