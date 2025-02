'Julia De Burgos Bookstore' is a platform for the next chapter of Latine representation.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In North Philadelphia, 'Julia De Burgos Bookstore,' is a platform for the next chapter of Latine representation.

Its customers come looking for belonging, and find it within the pages of their cultural products.

The money from the store directly benefits the nonprofit, 'Taller Puertorriqueno', which enhances cultural programming in the city.

