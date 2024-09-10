Police say surveillance video shows four suspects, all possibly teens, following the victim as he walked down the street.

Teen dies after 11 shots fired in North Philadelphia shooting; 4 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before midnight on Monday in the area of Sedgley Avenue and Gratz Street.

Police say surveillance video shows four suspects, all possibly teens, following the victim as he walked down the street.

One suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen from behind.

Police say 11 shots were fired during the shooting.

Officers rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

The suspects fled on foot and have not been caught.

The motive is not known yet.

The teen's identity has not yet been released to the public.