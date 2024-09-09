15-year-old shot, injured near Temple University in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot and injured near Temple University in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Authorities say a 15-year-old was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators say the suspected shooter appeared to be a similar age as the victim and immediately fled onto the subway.

There is no word yet on what may have sparked the shooting.

Temple University officials released an alert to students on campus to stay clear of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or Temple police at 215-204-1234.