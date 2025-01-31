Video shows multiple fires after small plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple casualties have been reported after a small plane crashed in a residential of Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the FAA, a Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri with two people on board when it went down.

Police say the plane was on a medical assignment.

Action News has learned the plane possibly hit several buildings and cars in the area.

Videos obtained with Action News show multiple fires.

The FAA and NTSB say it is investigating.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.