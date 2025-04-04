New Disney+ documentary explores the untold story of 'A Goofy Movie'

"Not Just a Goof" debuts on Disney+ April 7, just in time to celebrate "A Goofy Movie's" 30th anniversary

LOS ANGELES -- As "A Goofy Movie" marks its 30th anniversary, a new documentary titled "Not Just a Goof" follows a young creative team tackling their first Disney feature. The film, directed by Eric Kimelton and Christopher Ninness, takes a nostalgic look back at the making of the 1995 animated classic, which didn't initially find success but has since garnered a devoted fan base.

Through key interviews and rare archival footage, it explores the struggles, victories, and studio dynamics that shaped "A Goofy Movie" to be a cult classic.

In the trailer, "A Goofy Movie" director Kevin Lima reflects on the original concept of the film. "I was a first-time director. I had a first-time head of story. I had a first-time lead editor. I thought we had the opportunity to make a John Hughes movie in animation," Lima says.

He recounts how he and his team set out to make an animated movie that was different from everything else, "let's make a movie that is about contemporary teenagers as opposed to what feature animation was doing, which was all talking animals and fairy tales."

Lima recalls how Jeffrey Katzenberg, who served as chairman of Walt Disney Studios from 1984 to 1994, was talking about an upcoming trip with his daughter, whom he'd been struggling to get along with.

"He thought that might be an interesting subject matter for this story of Goofy and Max."

More than just a behind-the-scenes look, it highlights why "A Goofy Movie" remains a beloved gem for the generation that grew up watching it. This captivating retrospective sheds light on Disney Animation's evolution and the film's enduring legacy, making it a must-watch for Disney fans and 90s kids alike.

