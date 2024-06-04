Now streaming on Hulu, FX's 'Clipped' tells the scandalous story of LA's other basketball team

Hulu's new series from FX 'Clipped' is the scandalous story of the LA Clippers and their 2014 playoffs run that ended with salacious headlines and crushing defeat.

Hulu's new series from FX 'Clipped' is the scandalous story of the LA Clippers and their 2014 playoffs run that ended with salacious headlines and crushing defeat.

Hulu's new series from FX 'Clipped' is the scandalous story of the LA Clippers and their 2014 playoffs run that ended with salacious headlines and crushing defeat.

Hulu's new series from FX 'Clipped' is the scandalous story of the LA Clippers and their 2014 playoffs run that ended with salacious headlines and crushing defeat.

It's the scandalous story of the Los Angeles Clippers and their 2014 playoffs run that ended with salacious headlines and crushing defeat.

That unforgettable downfall, at the hands of an now-infamous love triangle, takes center court in FX's "Clipped: The Scandalous Story of L.A.'s Other Basketball Team," now streaming on Hulu.

Stars Ed O'Neill and Cleopatra Coleman chat about the show that takes us behind the scenes of the notorious NBA drama.

RELATED: 'Clipped' revisits Donald Sterling racism scandal that rocked LA Clippers, entire NBA

"I don't think you have to be a basketball fan to enjoy this series because it's a very human nature thing and it's also exciting to watch," says O'Neill.

O'Neill stars as Clippers owner Donald Sterling, whose racist remarks were captured on a tape heard around the world.

"It's a wildly entertaining, based-on-a-true-story tale," says Coleman, who plays Sterling's ambitious personal assistant, and mistress, V. Stiviano. "It's an American story. It's a human story. It has something for everyone."

Laurence Fishburne is also in the star-studded cast. He plays famed coach Doc Rivers.

There's a love triangle, explosive allegations, and at the heart of it, real people tangled up in a true story.

"It's an intersection of so many things," Coleman says. "It's about racism and misogyny, power structures and money and infidelity."

O'Neill says viewers feel like a fly on the wall.

"You feel like you're hearing something maybe you shouldn't be hearing," he says. "You're watching something that you wouldn't normally get to see."

FX's "Clipped" is streaming now on Hulu.