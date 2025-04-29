President Donald Trump's executive orders, lawsuits and federal job cuts in his first 100 days

Sade Baderinwa has the details, by the numbers, of Trump's first 100 days.

NEW YORK CITY -- Throughout history, 100 days has long been the symbolic benchmark to measure early presidential success.

But the number 100 is just one of the many numbers to think about when considering the start of President Donald Trump's second term in office.

Starting with the number 142 -- that's how many executive orders that the president has signed since taking the oath of office. It's the greatest number of executive actions in a president's first 100 days going back to 1941, when Franklin D. Roosevelt signed 123 in his second term.

His actions do not come without challenges.

At least 217 lawsuits have been filed in challenge, with 60 of those cases related to the president's immigration policy, which has led to the deportations of about 150,000 people. These policies could ultimately be decided upon by the Supreme Court.

The Trump administration is also facing its fair share of challenges over the downsizing of the federal government.

More than 200,000 jobs were cut by U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, and another 75,000 people have accepted buyouts. Agencies like the Food and Drug Administration, the IRS and CDC forced to do more with less, all while the Department of Education remains in the crosshairs of elimination.

Overseas, the number that may have an even wider impact: 145.

That's the percentage of tariffs put on Chinese imports, a tax that drives up the cost of goods, from clothing to electronics. It's also a number that sent shockwaves through the economy and sparked a trade war. Wall Street still feeling the aftershocks and trading through uncertainty.

On Main Street, the number 3,800 is getting attention. That's how much the average American household in the middle of this trade war stands to lose, as costs get pushed onto them.

Meanwhile, there have been zero wars ended by the Trump administration so far, despite dozens of promises during his campaign to have the conflicts in both the Middle East and Ukraine resolved.

While each number tells its own story, one remains in the air.

The number three, signifying whether President Trump attempts to seek a third term in office.